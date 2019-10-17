The All Progressive Congress (APC) said President Muhammadu Buhari has brought an end to the era when government officials lavish Nigeria’s commonwealth on expensive trips.

The ruling party said that unlike the Peoples Democratic Party’s administration, when government officials and political appointees expend the nation’s commonwealth on fly private jets and first class trips with their family and cronies, Buhari’s government is managing the nation’s resource prudently.

The party said this on Thursday, October 17, 2019, while reacting to President Buhari’s directive on foreign trips for government officials and payment of estacode allowances.

The Federal Government had earlier announced that “travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding”

The government also reduced the foreign trips of ministers permanent secretaries, chief executive officers and directors in the ministry to two in a quarter, except there is an approval from the president.

Reacting to the president’s directive, APC spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement said the development shows that President Buhari is keeping to his promise to fight corruption and block leakages.

APC National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu blasts the PDP, says Buhari's administration manages Nigeria resources better than the previous regime. [Channels TV]

The party spokesman said the APC administration is now deploying the resources saved to address the country’s needs.

The statement reads in part, “Clearly, the era of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, governments when ministers and other senior government appointees splashed our commonwealth on private jet trips, first-class tickets and limousines to ferry family and cronies around are over.

“Our public resources are now being rightly deployed to address our national infrastructure needs, social investments and other initiatives that directly benefit the people.

“This is another fulfilment of the president’s election promise to cut the cost of governance, curb leakages, end impunity and ensure adherence to the rule of law by all departments of government.”

Barely a week ago, the ruling party spokesman, Issa-Onilu in a statement attacked the opposition party, PDP, saying Nigeria has become a one party state because the Peoples Democratic Party has not proved to be a strong opposition to the ruling party.