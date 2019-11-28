The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the suit seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office.

Charles Enya, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, reportedly filed the suit (FHC/AI/CS/90/19) before a federal high court in Abakiliki, Ebonyi state capital.

Reacting to the development, the ruling party said the legal action filed by “a self proclaimed” member of the party, was “in bad taste.”

The party also described Enya as “a busy body with ulterior motives.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party threatened a legal action against Enya, as well as “serious disciplinary action” if truly he was a member of the party.

The statement reads in part, "The All Progressives Congress (APC) has read in the media about a purported legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the Party, Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office.

"The Party had initially chosen to ignore him, however, it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agent provocateurs.

"At the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue in cheek. He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of office he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in. This he said was besides his advanced age which made such an idea beyond his contemplation.

Describing Enya as enemy of Nigerians, APC alleged that he was most likely being sponsored by the 'desperate and misguided' opposition.

The party also threatened to expel him saying it would first find out his status .

"We have tried to find out the status of this character claiming to be a member of our party. If he turns out to be our member, we would ensure the party organ that has the responsibility to act on this matter promptly commence the process of expelling him. We are a progressive party and we do not have space for anti-democratic forces and charlatans".