APC reacts to theft of $50,000 at its National Secretariat

The APC says the stolen money was not connected with the proceeds of the sale of forms.

APC flag (TheCable)
APC flag (TheCable)

A member of the party from Enugu State was reported to have been robbed of a sum of $50,000 around the entrance gate of the party's National Secretariat.

National Publicity Secretary, APC, Mr. Felix Morka in a statement issued on Thursday, April 28, 2022, said that the stolen money was not connected with proceeds of the sale of forms.

He clarified that the party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the International Conference Centre (ICC) was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the Secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters thronging the secretariat to collect forms.

Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media regarding lost US Dollars at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a sum of $50,000 was reported lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the National Secretariat of the Party.

To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the party. The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media."

The party’s spokesman stressed that as widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchases of forms are payable to designated bank accounts of the party.

Morka said in any event, the fee for the said forms was set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

The party, therefore, urged party members and the general public to disregard any reports or suggestions to the contrary as false and grossly misleading.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

