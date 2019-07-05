News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola.

APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, on Friday in Osogbo, said that God had used the highest legal authority of the land to proclaim the truth that Oyetola lawfully won the election.

According to him, the Progressive God that Osun people are serving heard their prayers and granted their request.

“Our fears for the calamity that might have befallen the state of Osun, if the PDP had been declared winner, have now been assuaged.

“We are overjoyed for this amazing grace.

“Those who had wished for a different outcome have a lesson to learn here; that there is a natural limit to which you can stretch evil.

“It was this limit the PDP got in their attempt to stage a miraculous upset at last September’s election.”

Oyatomi said that subsequent efforts to spin the law at the tribunal, unraveled at the Court of Appeal, finally died at the Supreme Court.

“The details are now history. This is not simply a victory for the party alone; it is a victory for the good people of the state of Osun.

“May the good Lord give the governor the wisdom, strength and foresight to expand the legacy he inherited, and set Osun on the irreversible course that God and the entire people of Osun will be proud of,” Oyatomi said.

Meanwhile, Oyetola has described his victory at the apex court as a victory for democracy.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeshina Adeniyi, in an interview with NAN, said he was happy with the judgment.

Oyetola, who dedicated the victory to God and the people of the state, said he believed justice had been done.

The governor said he was ready to serve the people of the state faithfully and diligently.