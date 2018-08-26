APC reacts to report of seized ship with weapons worth over N1b

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that a ship loaded with weapons heading to Nigeria was recently seized in South-Africa.

According to The Guardian, South-African authorities found weapons worth $3.5m, about N1,067,500,000 (at CBN's rate of N305) in 20 containers.

AFP also reports that the Russian ship was flagged, following an anonymous tip-off.

APC accuses opposition

The APC has also accused members of the opposition of trying to get power through illegal and undemocratic means.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

The statement reads: “Our call comes against the backdrop of the recent seizure of a Nigerian-bound ship detained in South Africa for carrying arms and explosives. Nigerians will also recall recent arms seizures by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This is a red-flag security agencies must note and be alert to as political activities heighten in the leadup to coming elections.

“We invite the opposition to wake up to new realities where votes count and the people’s will prevail in all elections. We also call on all well-meaning Nigerians to support ongoing progressive efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to ensure that our elections are transparent, free, fair and credible.

“Finally, we call on the National Assembly to urgently do the needful by reconvening to consider and pass the 2019 election budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We condemn any attempt to weaken INEC ahead of the 2019 election.”