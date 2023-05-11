The sports category has moved to a new website.
Gunmen kill APC presidential campaign council member in Imo

Bayo Wahab

Enoch was killed on his way back from the APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters

Gunmen kill APC presidential campaign council member in Imo [Vanguard]
The retired military officer was killed around Awomama Technical School in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

Enoch is said to be a kinsman of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

According to Daily Trust, after killing him, the gunmen dumped his corpse in the booth of his car.

A resident of the area who spoke to the newspaper said the ex-military officer was ambushed by his assailants who ordered him to park his car before he was shot in the head three times.

Enoch was killed on his way back from the APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters.

Until his death, he was the Coordinator for the Grow Orlu Project, a political structure of the Senator-elect of the Imo West Senatorial District.

Bayo Wahab

