APC, PDP trade words over deployment of Bayelsa Commissioner of Police

In a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the party said that PDP had by opposing the deployment engaged in inciting the people against the police, and hence calling for anarchy.

  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa has condemned the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for kicking against the deployment of a new Commissioner of Police in the state.

The statement, signed by Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, was in response to a statement by PDP alleging that the police commissioner’s office had become APC’s “operational political base”.

The APC said that it considered it indecent and reprehensible that a party in control of government in the state could be frightened by a lawful routine security posting.

It said that there was no evidence of infraction to warrant unlawful behaviour among the population.  

The party recalled that not long ago, under the Gov. Seriake Dickson’s administration, “his friend and member of his party, PDP, was posted to the state as commissioner of police.

“And, in spite of apparent injustices, APC never resorted to PDP’s current attempt to provoke public anger against the police and cause anarchy.”

It accused the PDP of having something up its sleeves and fearing that the new police boss in the state would not condone such.

“The PDP is taking its objection to the posting of the new Police Commissioner in Bayelsa, Mr Joseph Mukan, beyond the red lines. It has become a joke taken too far,”  APC stated.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

