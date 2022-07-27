APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, APC caucus Chairman

The letter was read by President of the Senate, Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday.

Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the letter, Adamu referenced Lawan’s request with reference No: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated June 26, in which the President of the Senate “informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party”.