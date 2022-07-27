RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, APC caucus Chairman

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East) as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC caucus in the Senate.

Sen. Ibrahim Gobir
Sen. Ibrahim Gobir

The Party’s decision is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The letter was read by President of the Senate, Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday.

Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the letter, Adamu referenced Lawan’s request with reference No: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated June 26, in which the President of the Senate “informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party”.

“Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus,” it said.

