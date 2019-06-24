Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to get rid of "the cabal running down his government".

The APC members, on the platform of Concerned National Stakeholders, urged President Buhari to appoint qualified Nigerians who would help implement the "Next Level policy" of his administration.

Addressing journalists during the protest in Abuja on Monday, June 24, 2019, national convener of the group, Symeon Chilagorom, said Nigerians will not accept the repeat of the mistakes of President Buhari’s first term.

“Our demand is a simple one, the people of this country elected Muhammadu Buhari as their President, not Mamman Daura, not Ismaila Funtua, and definitely not Abba Kyari. Only President Buhari has our mandate to govern over the affairs of this nation," he said.

“In light of that, we are simply asking that President Buhari should take back control of his Government and begin to walk his talk during the campaign by delivering on the promises made.

"These promises can only be achieved if the President is in the drivers seat not passenger’s seat and if he is surrounded by patriotic men and women of goodwill who assisted him during the campaign in the eyes of the world, travel the nooks and crannies of this country to sell the ideology of the change mantra to the generality of Nigerians.

"And not those who hide away when the going get tough, only to re-emerge when the tough work is done and the battle is won.

“The Nigerian people will not accept the repeat of the first term, as the slogan of the 2019 campaign dictates, this is the next level and we dare ask, have we not arrived at the Next Level, if indeed we have arrived at the Next Level, then why is it feeling like we are one step forward and ten steps backward.

“By now, we expected that a new cabinet independently formed by the President based on merit and other constitutional criteria is made public at the very least, not a situation where few members of the cabal are hiding in shadows trying to handpick their allies and cronies who have contributed to neither the growth of the country nor assist the Party and the Presidential campaign in the run up to the 2019 general election.

"Today, Insecurity permeates a vast area of the northern region mostly caused by poverty and slow pace of governance at all levels, time for governance is now.

“Let it be known that despite our coming here today, we are believers in the personal integrity and capabilities of Mr. President, his die hard supporters and it is for this unshaken belief and love for the President and the desire for us to see him carry our country to the Next Level that we call on him to take the wheel of the Nigerian Ship and navigate us through the murky waters of our many challenges to the promised land, let him not forsake us in the hands of those without peoples mandate or human sympathy."

Another member of the group, Ayo Oyalowo, lamented a situation whereby loyal members of the party who "worked" for President Buhari's victory were "abandoned" after the election.

He called on leaders of thought in the ruling party not to repeat the mistake of "abandoning the real stakeholders" for those who campaigned against the president when it is time to make appointments.