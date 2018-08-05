Pulse.ng logo
APC lifts Senator Shehu Sani's suspension

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC lifts Senator Shehu Sani's suspension play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted Senator Shehu Sani’s suspension.

This was made known to newsmen by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

The Senator was suspended by the Tudun Wada chapter of the party.

According to Daily Post, the NWC also directed the executives of the ward to adhere to the directive.

The statement reads: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our part.

ALSO READ: Senator Shehu Sani says he's not leaving APC yet because he's not a rabbit

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party.”

Senator Shehu Sani has constantly criticised the way things are run in the party.

He recently said that arrogance will destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

