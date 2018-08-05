APC lifts Senator Shehu Sani's suspension

news

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted Senator Shehu Sani’s suspension.

This was made known to newsmen by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.

The Senator was suspended by the Tudun Wada chapter of the party.

According to Daily Post, the NWC also directed the executives of the ward to adhere to the directive.

The statement reads: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our part.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the National leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party.”

Senator Shehu Sani has constantly criticised the way things are run in the party.