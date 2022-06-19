APC Lawmaker pays NECO exam fees for 2,496 students in Kano

He said each of the benefitting student would receive N13,000, to enable them to register for the examination.

The lawmaker said the gesture was to reduce the burden of examination fees on parents as well as improve the standard of education in the state.

“The beneficiaries are among the students who failed the recent qualifying examination conducted by the state’s Ministry of Education.

“After they were not able to pass the qualifying examination, we decided to commit their parents and guardians to provide N10,000 out of the N23,300 registration fees.

“We, therefore, provided N13,000 to each of the students to enable them to purchase the form for NECO examination,” he said.

He said the support is being provided through the Ali-Wudil Foundation, as part of his civic responsibility to the electorates.

The lawmaker said the Federal Government through constituency projects recently constructed 26 classroom blocks, two offices, a library and eight toilets in Wudil, while 47 classroom blocks, a library, two offices and eight toilets provided in Garko.

He said the Foundation in collaboration with an NGO, Rashad Foundation has sponsored 12 students from the area to further their education in Niger Republic, adding that some of them had graduated and awaiting results.

According to him, the Foundation is offering scholarship to 70 orphans from primary to tertiary level of education, adding that some youths had been enrolled under its skills acquisition programmes.