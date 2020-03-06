The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari's appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was based on competence and not nepotism as alluded in some quarters.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 6, 2020, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, faulted the notion that the head of NIMASA must come from a particular section of the country.

The APC deputy spokesman, who backed the decision, cautioned Nigerians against seeing President Buhari's actions through an ethnic lens.

"NIMASA is not the birthright of any state or geopolitical zone. In fact, a rundown of the heads of the maritime regulator shows that from inception when NIMASA was formerly the National Maritime Authority (NMA), heads of the organisation were appointed from different parts of the country. Dr. Bassey U. Ekong was the Director General in 1988.

"Alhaji Munir Jafar’ was replaced by Buba Galadima, who was NMA DG from 1996 to 1998. He was succeeded by John Egesi. Dr. George Mbanefo Eneh was appointed Director-General and was followed after a year by Architect Ferdinand Agu.

"Thereafter, Engineer Festus Ugwu was appointed and was followed by Mrs. Mfon Usoro. She was succeeded by Dr. Shamsideen Adegboyega Dosunmu. He was followed by Temisan Omatseye. In December 2010, Zaikede Patrick Akpobolokemi was appointed DG/CEO NIMASA. He was succeeded by Dr. Dakuku Adolphus Peterside. And recently, President Buhari approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the Agency's Director General," Nabena disclosed.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain appreciated President Buhari for appointing an "experienced bureaucrat" with a grounded knowledge of the maritime sector.

"We can all see the achievements of the president in the transport sector. Jamoh's appointment further demonstrates government's commitment to revamp the sector.

"Besides, Jamoh's competence is not in doubt. With 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector, he is currently the Executive Director for Administration and Finance at NIMASA. He is also the current president of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

"He is an experienced bureaucrat who holds a PhD specialising in logistics and transport management, master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University and author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present and Future."

He urged Nigerians to support anyone with such wealth of experience to further reposition NIMASA after the efforts of the outgoing DG, Dakuku Peterside.