APC hails social media handlers for promoting peace in Zamfara

Danfulani, who was represented at the event by the party Secretary in the state, Alhaji Umar Dangaladima, noted that the contributions of social media handlers to the APC-led administration in the state deserved commendation.

“The APC-led administration is appreciative of the efforts of its social media handlers in enlightening the general public on the efforts of Gov. Bello Matawalle at promoting peace and stability in the state,” he said.

The party chairman, who described social media as one of the modern global tools of communication, said that their cooperation and support could not be overemphasised.

In his paper presentation at the event, Dr Anas Sale of Mass Communication Department, Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara, described the contributions of social media to global development as a welcome development.

Sale urged social media users to always balance their reports and avoid spreading fake news in order to avoid putting the society in crisis.

“I urge participants of this training to utilise the knowledge acquired during the training in their future practice of social media activities,” he said.

In his address, Chairman of BMC, Bilya Makama said that the seminar was aimed at sensitising members on how to continue promoting the agenda of the Matawalle-led administration, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that one of the major activities of the event was to present an award to the governor for appointing youths in the state into various political offices.

In a welcome address, Secretary of BMC, Najeeb Azzamfary, said that one of the mandates of the group was to promote youth empowerment and development.

“Therefore, we consider Matawalle’s government as the most youth- friendly since the creation of the state,” he said.

Azzamfary added that the group had succeeded in paying registration fees of students of Zamfara origin in various tertiary institutions.