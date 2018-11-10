Pulse.ng logo
APC guber candidate, Tony Cole’s convoy kills 2 women

APC guber candidate, Tony Cole's convoy kills 2 women in Rivers

Tonye Cole was on his way to a sensitisation tour when the incident happened.

Tony Cole play

Tony Cole

(ThisDay)

The convoy of the Rivers state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole has killed two women and injured another in Abua/Odual Local Government Area on Friday, November 9, 2018.

According to Vanguard, the governorship candidate was on his way to a sensitization tour when the incident happened.

An eyewitness who narrated what happened said “The Rivers APC governorship candidate was on his way to Otapha in Abua on a ward-to-ward sensitisation visit.

“While on their way in Egbolom, a motorcycle suddenly joined the road and the soldiers leading the convoy tried to avoid hitting the bike and in the process, they swerved to the edge of the road, hitting and killing two women on the spot.

“The deceased women have been taken to the morgue. Right now, we have not been able to ascertain the identities of the women. But they are from Egbolom.”

Political activities cancelled

While reacting to the report, the Rivers APC spokesman, Chris Finebone said Cole has promised to stand by the family of the deceased.

He said “When the accident occurred, the candidate was in about the eighth vehicle in the convoy. A pick-up van was involved in the accident and we all went out to give first aid to the women that were affected.

“The candidate, who was in one of the vehicles that had moved about half a kilometre ahead, ordered the vehicles to make a U-turn. The candidate joined others to visit the hospital, where the two women were confirmed dead.

“We then went to report the matter to the divisional police in the area while the activities of the day were cancelled as a result of the death of the two women. It was an accident that could happen to anybody.

“The candidate and the party have restated that they would stand by the family of those deceased and injured.”

Police confirm incident

Also, Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers police spokesman confirmed the incident.

ALSO READ: I will unseat Wike – Tonye Cole

Omoni said “We are aware that the convoy of the APC candidate was today involved in an accident. Three women were hit in the accident and two of them died while one was injured.

“I understand that the governorship candidate and the DPO of the area have reached out to the families of the deceased and injured persons.”

In October 2019, Tonye Cole was announced as the governorship candidate of the APC after he secured 3,329 votes to defeat other aspirants during the party’s primaries.

