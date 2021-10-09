RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PGF is an umbrella body of all serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC governors (The Guardian)
APC governors (The Guardian)

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing programmes that will strengthen state’s capacities to create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the forum gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while felicitating with Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe on his 60th birthday.

The PGF is an umbrella body of all serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As we rejoice with Gov. Muhammad Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“The PGF joins Gov. Yahaya of Gombe to celebrate his 60th birthday. Along with the people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

The PGF chairman acknowledged and commended the governor’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria, adding that he was a shining light of our politics.

He said guided by the APC, the Gombe governor had been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing states and Nigeria generally.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government,” Bagudu said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]