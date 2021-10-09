APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Chairman of the forum gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while felicitating with Gov. Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe on his 60th birthday.

The PGF is an umbrella body of all serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As we rejoice with Gov. Muhammad Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“The PGF joins Gov. Yahaya of Gombe to celebrate his 60th birthday. Along with the people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians, we join his family to celebrate this special occasion,” he said.

The PGF chairman acknowledged and commended the governor’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria, adding that he was a shining light of our politics.

He said guided by the APC, the Gombe governor had been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing states and Nigeria generally.