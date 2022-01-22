RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the Chairman, Progressive Governor’s Forum has condoled his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal over the passing of his brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to the governor made this known in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement said that Bagudu paid a condolence visit to Sokoto on Friday, adding that the governor was accompanied in the visit by the former governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari.

While describing the death as a big loss, Bagudu prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the courage to bear the loss.

Responding, Tambuwal thanked Bagudu for the visit.

Late Bello died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Bagudu had earlier condoled Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, a business mogul over the death of his mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal.

Late Murja Mangal died on Thursday night after a brief illness at the age of 85.

News Agency Of Nigeria

