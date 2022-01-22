APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to the governor made this known in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement said that Bagudu paid a condolence visit to Sokoto on Friday, adding that the governor was accompanied in the visit by the former governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari.

While describing the death as a big loss, Bagudu prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the courage to bear the loss.

Responding, Tambuwal thanked Bagudu for the visit.

Late Bello died on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

Bagudu had earlier condoled Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, a business mogul over the death of his mother, Hajiya Murja Mangal.