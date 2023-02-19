ADVERTISEMENT
APC governors challenging Buhari is true federalism in action - Keyamo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the court case instituted by some APC governors over the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy is an indication of true federalism.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
He said that for APC governors to take a stand against the federal government on the policy, it showed that Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected on Feb. 25 as president, would ensure true federalism in the country.

NAN reports that some APC governors had sued the Federal Government over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“People are calling for true federalism. What you are seeing in display is true federalism.

“They should support APC because APC is now displaying the character of true federation where the component parts can disagree with the federal government.

“Don’t forget that it was Tinubu that started it long ago when he was governor he was always taking the federal government to court on every issue to tell you that the component parts of the country can disagree with the federal government.

“We are not going to sell off Nigerians because of party politics. That is what the governors have shown the world that we are not prepared to sell you out because of loyalty to the centre,” he said.

Keyamo, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said that the policy would not affect the chances of the APC at the poll.

“It is those who don’t mean well in the implementation whereas President Muhammadu Buhari means very well.“You know the President is the anti- corruption champion of Africa. What he is doing is a clear indication that he is holding fair to his principle till the last day.

“Every single governor that has gone to court fighting for the masses, fighting for the people to get succour, they are all APC governors.

“Now the opposition interpretes it to mean that the APC governors are looking for money to buy votes, that is why they are fighting to get the policy reversed,” Keyamo said.

He added: ”What the APC governors are doing is just being patriotic and purely altruistic.”

