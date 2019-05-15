Forum’s Secretary, Mr Ayoola Lawal, gave the congratulatory message in a statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) from his Stockholm, Sweden base.

The statement was signed by chairmen of APC Diaspora chapters including Dr Phillips Idaewor, Chairman APC UK; Mr Ayoola Lawal, Chairman APC Scandinavia; Mr Stephen Adeayo, Chairman, APC Spain; Mr Charles Michelleti, Chairman, APC, Ghana; and Mr Olalekan Ogunwede, Chairman APC, Germany.

Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, Chairman, APC U.S.A.; Mr Lawrence Adelekan, Chairman APC, Philippines, and Mr Olanrewaju Balogun, Chairman, APC France, also signed the statement.

Others who signed the statement include Mr Ahmed Adefioye, APC Ireland; Mr David Abraham, APC South Korea; Mr Elas Ebone, APC Canada; and Prince Chima Ibezim, APC Italy.

The Forum described the confirmation of Dabiri-Erewa by the senate as commendable and a welcome development.

“The appointment of Dabiri-Erewa as the CEO of the Commission depicts that hard work, commitment and dedication to public duties and responsibilities still have their place of honour and recognition in our country.

“Her appointment and confirmation is inspiring, considering the fact that hard work and commitment are hardly recognised in our polity today.

“The nomination of Dabiri-Erewa by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, and her confirmation by the senate recently is a great service done to Nigerians in diaspora, because of her continued contributions and selfless commitment to the rights and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora,” the forum said.

ALSO READ: Tribunal adjourns Atiku's petition against Buhari's election victory

According to the forum, Dabiri-Erewa’s new appointment is not surprising, as she did well both as House Committee Chairman, Diaspora Affairs and Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora Matters.

The forum said that she would bring her exposure, competence, integrity and diplomatic wit to bear on her new job.