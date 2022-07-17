RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nelson passed away at the age of 66.

Kemi Nelson
Kemi Nelson

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Kemi Nelson has died.

Recommended articles

Nelson was the former Southwest Women leader of the APC and a strong ally of the party's presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The 66-year-old politician was the only female member of the influential political group, Lagos Governance Advisory Council.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced in a tweet that the APC chieftain died on Sunday.

We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the @OfficialAPCNg.”

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss,” Akosile tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a family source confirmed that Nelson had been unwell for a while and going to different hospitals to treat undisclosed ailments.

Mourning the passing of Nelson on Twitter, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Sanwo-Olu, shared an old post that read, “The day I posted this, Our Big Mummy, Yeye Kemi Nelson called me and said, ‘I saw ur tweet and I replied, most pple don’t know how we suffered for Lagos to be what it is today’.

I replied, ‘we will keep telling them ma’. I guess that was a stylish ‘Goodbye’. Goodnight Ma.

The deceased was appointed as the Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by President Muhammadu Buhari, a position from which she was removed in May 2021 under unclear circumstances.

She was born on February 9, 1956, and schooled in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan; and was survived by her three children.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi Gov Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

Kebbi Gov Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

ASUU strike: NLC to embark on solidarity protest on July 26

ASUU strike: NLC to embark on solidarity protest on July 26

APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Atiku congratulates Adeleke, people of Osun

Atiku congratulates Adeleke, people of Osun

Oyetola reacts after election defeat, urges supporters to remain calm

Oyetola reacts after election defeat, urges supporters to remain calm

This is what democracy is all about - Buhari congratulates Adeleke

This is what democracy is all about - Buhari congratulates Adeleke

Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

Tambuwal’s aide dumps PDP for APC

Nigerians laud Osinbajo for use of local hospital for surgery

Nigerians laud Osinbajo for use of local hospital for surgery

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna. (PMNews)

Buhari altered my career path twice in 1 year - David Hundeyin

David Hundeyin