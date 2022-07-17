APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

Nelson was the former Southwest Women leader of the APC and a strong ally of the party's presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The 66-year-old politician was the only female member of the influential political group, Lagos Governance Advisory Council.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced in a tweet that the APC chieftain died on Sunday.

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the @OfficialAPCNg.”

“Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss,” Akosile tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a family source confirmed that Nelson had been unwell for a while and going to different hospitals to treat undisclosed ailments.

Mourning the passing of Nelson on Twitter, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Sanwo-Olu, shared an old post that read, “The day I posted this, Our Big Mummy, Yeye Kemi Nelson called me and said, ‘I saw ur tweet and I replied, most pple don’t know how we suffered for Lagos to be what it is today’.

“I replied, ‘we will keep telling them ma’. I guess that was a stylish ‘Goodbye’. Goodnight Ma.”

The deceased was appointed as the Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by President Muhammadu Buhari, a position from which she was removed in May 2021 under unclear circumstances.