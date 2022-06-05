APC files appeal as court orders statutory delegates to vote in primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano had on Friday, June 3, 2022, gave the ruling following a suit filed by the trio of Mas’ud Doguwa, Habibu Sani, and Bilyaminu Shinkafi.

Delivering judgment on the suit, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice A.M Liman, held that, “Section 84(8) cannot be interpreted to have excluded statutory delegates from voting at the convention, congress or meeting, by virtue of Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 20(iv)(c) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution, which allow Statutory Delegation to vote at convention, congress or meeting.”

Reacting to the development, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, clarified the party's position regarding the ruling at the APC secretariat on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Adamu insisted that no statutory delegate would be allowed to participate at the party's presidential convention slated for June 6 - 8, 2022, reported The Punch.

“I am a lawyer; we have served notice of appeal and the matter is in the court and as far as we are concerned, this convention is concerned, statutory delegates are excluded,” he said.