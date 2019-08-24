The ruling All Progressive Party (APC) has disowned the kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala aka Wadume and also denied the claim by him that he received N13m from the party to prosecute the 2019 presidential elections.

In an interview with Vanguard, the suspect, who claimed to be a political thug and not a kidnapper had accused the party of giving him N13m during the general elections but spent only N7m.

However, the ruling party has in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu reacted to Wadume’s claims, asking him to name his sponsor, adding that the party would never allocate money to kidnappers and murderers.

The statement reads; “It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray.

“In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

“Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC.”

Meanwhile, investigation has been concluded by the seven-man panel set up to look into the killings of three police officers who went to arrest in Taraba state earlier in August.

Recall that some soldiers recently attacked the police officers who went to Taraba to arrest Wadume.

According to Punch, some top military sources said the panel report indicted some army and police officers as well as a few civilians. The sources added that the police and military officers involved in the incident would “going by their level of culpability” either be tried or face dismissal.