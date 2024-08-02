APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

He also urged all appointees of President Bola Tinubu and governors to continue to reach out to their people and groups to end the protest.

Lawal, the immediate past chairman of the APC in the Scandinavian countries, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in

Lagos.

According to him, the dialogue is to completely end the nationwide protest.

He also said that all elected local government area chairmen should also participate in the dialogue with their people.

“The issue at hand is not a Federal Government challenge alone. Elected representatives of the people have greater roles to play in stopping the protest.

“They are in a better position to explain policies of the Federal Government to their people and the need for patience,” Lawal said.

According to him, it is imperative that we, as leaders, respond with urgency, empathy, and strategic action.

“The Tinubu administration is not against protest but violent protest and from the reports so far, there is a need to bring the protest to a stop to reduce casualties.

“Most of those protesting do not even understand governance and what it takes for policies of government to be realised.

“All over the world, policies take time to become effective. The present administration inherited so many challenges and it will take some time to be corrected.

“Providing clear, accurate information about steps being taken by the President, governors and council leadership to address challenges will help to counter misinformation and build public trust.

“Therefore, engaging directly with protest leaders at constituency, and local levels is crucial to initiate understanding.”

He urged the representatives and appointees to continue to assist the Federal Government and governors in providing temporary relief for their people who are most affected by the nation’s challenges.

Lawal commended the Federal Government for the way it has handled the protests so far and urged the organisers to have a rethink to avert more casualties.

“Our focus must remain to de-escalate the situation and bring it to a halt.”