APC denies knowledge of Oshiomhole’s invitation by DSS

According to reports, the APC chairman was reportedly invited by the DSS for questioning on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

  Published: , Refreshed:
APC denies knowledge of Oshiomhole’s invitation by DSS play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied knowledge of the arrest of its party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman was reportedly invited by the DSS for questioning on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The daily said that he was summoned by the security agency following petitions written against him by some aggrieved Governors in the APC who accused him of manipulating the recently concluded primaries in the party.

Asked to resign

According to The Cable, the APC chairman was drilled for nine hours and asked to resign.

The report also said that Oshiomhole refused to step down, adding that he still has the confidence of President Buhari.

He travelled out

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in his reaction, said Oshiomhole travelled out of the country.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole alleges plot to remove him by powerful APC members

Issa-Onilu said “We do not have any information on this rumor. More so, the Chairman is not around in the country to confirm or deny this. As soon as we have any relevant information, you’ll be updated.”

There has been several calls for Oshiomhole to resign, following the outcome of the APC primary elections in some state chapters across the country.

The Cable also reports that the APC chairman narrated his ordeal in the hands of the DSS to Mr. President, who promised to look into it.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

