APC declares support for Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has declared support for Ebubeagu security outfit presently operating in the state.

APC declares support for Ebubeagu security outfit in Ebonyi. [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

The party gave the support in a communique signed by its State Caretaker Chairman, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha and other executive members, after its meeting on Friday in Abakaliki.

The APC in the communique said the Ebubeagu security outfit had effectively complemented the efforts of security agencies in tackling the state’s security challenges.

The public should disregard the insinuation from the opposition that the state government was using the outfit to hound its members.

“The state governor is an advocate of multi-party system of democracy and will not harass the opposition in any form,” said the communique.

The communique made available to newsmen noted that the Presidency, Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies were duly consulted before the formation of the outfit.

“Ebubeagu is the South East zone’s security outfit and the training of its personnel is being conducted by the nation’s security agencies.

“The outfit also operates under the supervision of the police and the APC-led state government therefore debunks allegations of distributing arms to thugs,” it read.

The party in the communique urged the opposition to be constructive in criticising the state governor as credible opposition propels good governance.

“The governor is committed toward developing Ebonyi in fulfilment of his campaign promises and still remains the chief security officer of the state.

“We also commend the police and other security agencies for efficiently discharging their duties and urge the citizens to collaborate with them in securing the state.

“We also advise the opposition to stop playing politics with security but collaborate with the government to secure lives and properties of the citizens,” it read.

