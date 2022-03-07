APC debunks report of leadership change, says fake, imaginary

“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports of an imaginary leadership change in the APC CECPC. The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media,” Akpankudohede said.

He, therefore urged the party’s teeming supporters, members and the general public, to remain calm.

The APC stalwart also asked members of the party to continue to support the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC, to conduct a rancour free and credible National Convention, deserving of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the APC National Convention has been slated for March 26, to elect new national executives of the party, currently being managed by the CECPC.