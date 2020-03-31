The state party Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the criticism at a press conference in Gusau on Monday.

“Yesterday, I received a report from Talata-Mafara town that one of the party chieftain, 60-year-old, Alhaji Saidu Sarkin-Fawa has been attacked by thugs suspected to be Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

“The victims is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau.

“We received similar reports from the 14 local government areas of the state, that PDP supporters have been attacking our members following the March 27 Supreme Court Judgement which favoured the PDP”, Liman said.

The chairman said it was unfortunate, that in spite the COVID-19 challenges globally, some bad element had the zeal to attack people because of political differences.

“We condemn the action, we are calling on the police and other security agencies in the state to prevent a recurrence as every Nigerian has the right to support political party of their choice.

“We commend APC supporters for refusing to retaliate and appealed that they should continue to be law abiding.

“I am calling on the PDP-run government in the state to allow democracy to thrive, and also on its members to allow peace to reign”, he said.

Liman further said that in spite the loss of leadership in the state, the party would continue to organise activities under its leader and former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

Reacting to the allegation, the PDP state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Shatiman-Rijiya described it as baseless.

Shatiman-Rijiya cautioned PDP supporters to remain calm and avoid any act that would distract peace and stability in the state.

He said that Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration since inception, has embarked restoring peace in the state.

“The PDP as people’s oriented party did not ask any of its members to attack those of the opposition political parties”, Shatiman-Rijiya said

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident, said there was dispute between supporters of the two political parties in Talata-Mafara since Friday.

According to Shehu, this followed the Supreme Court Judgement on Zamfara APC primaries review.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo and heads of other security agencies have visited Talata-Mafara over the incident.

He said that security personnel had been deployed to the area and normalcy had been restored.