Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

APC commences online collection of dues from members

APC Party commences online collection of dues from members

This party said it will help to enhance transparency and accountability, and ensure that members take their rightful place as decision makers in the party.

  • Published:
Adams Oshiomhole (R). play

Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being sworn in.

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process of collecting dues from its over 15 million members online.

This party said it will help to enhance transparency and accountability, and ensure that members take their rightful place as decision makers in the party.

Mr. Dawodu Olalekan, a member of the party from Ibadan, Oyo State, noted that the new process of online collection will help to give real power to floor members of the party, as frequent financial contribution is key to being a valued stakeholder.

“They say that he who pays the piper dictates the tune and ensuring that members’ dues count is a much-needed step towards making our voices and opinions heard. For those of us in my ward who have paid our dues using this platform, we feel satisfied knowing that our money is going to the right place and we have a greater sense of belonging as now, more than ever, we are very interested in processes of the party.”

This mode of collecting dues was kicked off in May 2018 and has been described as one of the final legacies bequeathed by the Oyegun-led national working committee.

Oshiomhole shows interest

The Oshiomhole-led excos have also indicated interest in sustaining the initiative.

“This initiative was introduced last month and so far, almost a million members have paid their dues through the platform. We are particularly happy about this because we have gotten a lot of positive feedback from our members who have used the platform all over the country”, one of the party officials said

Monday Johnson, a member of the party residing in Abuja, also said “I paid last month’s dues on my phone.

“The platform is very easy to use and it’s very convenient for someone like me who does not live in my home state, which is where I registered.”

ALSO READ: There'll be war if Buhari is impeached, says APC Rep

Just like TSA

Musa Abdullahi from Kano state said that the collection of dues through the portal is in line with the ruling party’s anti-corruption stand.

“This is just like TSA”, he said.

“Now, all the members will know that their money is accounted for and any kind of corruption that may have happened due to manual collection will be effectively prevented.”

Many political analysts have called for an overhauling of the financial system which is currently obtainable in Nigerian political parties, and this is perhaps one initiative which ought to be replicated across board.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

INEC Agency denies secret meeting with a political party
Buhari Fuji star K1 de Ultimate endorses President for 2nd term
Atiku When ex VP shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped naked
APC Convention Governors in the party donated N150m each – PDP
Lai Mohammed Fraudulent politicians accusing Buhari of doing nothing, says Minister
Victor Ndoma-Egba Oshiomhole's election as APC chair constitutional
Bolaji Abdullahi APC says PDP ignorant of electoral rules

Local

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is behind the recent killings in Plateau state.
Plateau Killings Buhari Media Organisation says PDP sponsored incident
Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie has written an open letter to President Buhari on the killings in Plateau stat
Plateau Killings “Are you for Nigerians or not,” - Cardinal Okogie asks Buhari
The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has said that the killings going on in various parts of the country are being sponsored by forces against Nigeria.
Buratai Army chief says killings sponsored by forces against Nigeria
Yemi Osinbajo and Akinwunmi Ambode
Yemi Osinbajo Vice-President at Lagos Assembly, advocates stronger, autonomous states