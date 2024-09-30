ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Nigerians still have a lot to celebrate.

Former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]
Former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu [Daily Media]

Recommended articles

Okechukwu, a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He said that the occasion called for a sober reflection, notwithstanding the prevailing socioeconomic realities in the country. According to him, despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Nigerians still have a lot to celebrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was five years old by Independence in 1960, and it is good when we introspectively look inward and count our blessings.

“Among such blessings is a united country; a burgeoning population dotted especially with youth’s demographic advantage, more universities, tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools, more hospitals, roads and rails among others.

“I honestly thank Almighty God,” he said.

Okechukwu said that Nigeria was on the threshold of an era when “policies of public interest and common good will triumph over selfish policies of planlessness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Nigerians as good followers, adding that in no distant time, things would change for the better.

“My take, with due respect to our leaders, is that our previous leaderships had good intentions, but lacked the political will to commit class suicide.

“For without class suicide, how can leadership utilise our abundant human and material resources to lift millions out of poverty and effectively ignite Nigeria’s rapid revitalisation?” He asked rhetorically.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 64th Independence Day anniversary. The government also urged Nigerians to meditate, pray and, if possible, fast for the turnaround of the fortunes of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Katsina children suffer waterborne diseases as corps member revives 3 boreholes

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons

Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1

Amid economic issues, APC chieftain urges Nigerians to celebrate October 1

Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development

Lagos Govt charges property owners 'Land Use Fee' for State development

NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna

NAF air strikes destroy terrorists’ logistics base in Kaduna

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

FG hands over 64 CNG-powered buses to labour unions, NANS

FG hands over 64 CNG-powered buses to labour unions, NANS

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport