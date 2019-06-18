Mr Pam Bot-Mang, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, has called on the Federal Government to redouble efforts in tackling insecurity in the country in its “next level”.

Bot-Mang, a former Commissioner for Works in the state, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

The chieftain decried the spate of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and communal clashes in various parts of the country, adding that government must intensify efforts in addressing the scourge.

Bot-Mang, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reducing insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country, noted that more efforts was needed in addressing security challenges in other parts of the country.

He said the sole responsibility of government was the protection of lives and property of its citizens; hence government must rise to its responsibility in ensuring a serene and peaceful atmosphere for all.

“In this next level, I want to see government put in extra efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

“The government of the day has done well in reducing the activities of the Boko Haram in the North-East, but more need to done in addressing banditry in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi.

“More also need to be done in curbing herdsmen attacks in Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Benue.

“A lot of efforts needed to be put in place to end kidnapping in the Southern and Eastern parts of the country.”

The ex-commissioner also urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government and security agencies in their bid to end insecurity and other menace in the country.