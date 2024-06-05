Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

Okocha, who is also the state Representative in the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), advised on Tuesday at a news briefing in Port Harcourt.

Okocha said that the president during his account of stewardship ordered all the ministers to showcase what they had done to deliver good governance to the people. He said that by that gesture, he merely subjected the ministers to public scrutiny to ensure that the people reaped the dividend of democracy.

Okocha also commended the president for the reforms and strategic policies put in place to improve the nation’s economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of reforms and policies that would enhance the economy and human capital development of the country are ongoing,” he said.

He cited the ₦50,000 intervention scheme for the minimally advantaged in the country to cushion the effect of inflation in the country. Okocha also listed some reforms introduced by the administration through the Central Bank to strengthen the banking sector.

He also spoke on the successes so far recorded by the current board and management of NDDC within the one year in office of the president. Okocha commended the board and management for revolutionising the commission within the first year of its inception.

“The present management and governing board of the commission have done a lot in terms of developmental projects and human capital development in the region.

“We have changed the narrative of NDDC from what people thought about the commission to what it is today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can attest to the developmental strides achieved within our few months in office.