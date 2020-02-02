Following the US travel restrictions on Nigerians, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba II, has downplayed the US government policy.

While reacting to the US immigrant visa ban on Nigerians, Garba said, Nigeria will do well without foreign interference because it is a great nation.

He said, “The entire west should let us be by banning us if they wish. We don’t need any globalist colonials on our shores anymore”.

He said that Nigeria’s 60 years of relationship with America has not yielded any good result.

He said, “We should not take it lightly on anyone who defame our country, defecate on our coat of arm and desecrate our national flag. We should not give in to colonial torture. We are free black nation, we are Nigerians!”

“US, an artificial country founded by killing the real inhabitants, more than 400 million latinos massacred, won’t dare a country with roots in Ife, Benin, Daura, Zaria, Kalabari, Arochukwu, Kanem Borno, Borgu, Fombina, Zamfarawa, Kwararafa Oyo etc. We’re more than them 100 times.”

Due to the travel ban, Garba vowed he would no longer visit the US, adding that he would make sure Nigeria becomes great when he becomes the president of the country.

“I’ll not visit the U.S for denigrating my country. I don’t think the US have anything better than what we have in Nigeria. We just devalue ourselves. We should be proud of our country and stay home.

“When I become the president of Nigeria, not just the United States but the whole world will respect the power of an African great state in Nigeria.

It’s high time we discover ourselves, create our processes, systems and frameworks that works for Nigerians, by Nigerians from Nigeria.”