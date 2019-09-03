Etta, in a statement signed in Abuja and issued to newsmen on Monday, said the appointment was commendable as the President had taken good step in the right direction in appointing qualified Nigerians into the board.

“I wish to join millions of respected leaders and stakeholders nationwide in thanking our amiable leader and President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for reconstituting the NDDC board.

“I specially commend the President for appointing qualified indigenes of the South South zone and respected Nigerians into the board,” the APC chieftain said.

He urged the President not to review the appointment as called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-governors of South South geo- political zone of the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to various reports in the media on the shameful and disgraceful steps taken by South South Governors, on the recent appointments made by Mr. President, wherein qualified sons of the geo-political zone were appointed into the NDDC.

“The steps by these governors just goe to show that indeed their election into such high offices were just a direct product of the subversion of the collective wills of the people in the last general elections.

“We view these steps taken by the Governors as very dishonorable and it shows that governance in our zone is at the lowest ebb.

“Whereas, responsible leaders would have rolled out the drums in celebration and appreciative of Mr. President’s magnanimity in appointing eminent and qualified Nigerians of the South South extraction into the board of NDDC,” Etta said.

According to him, most of the governors of the South South geo-political zone from PDP went on rampage, asking the President to review the appointment for whatever reasons.

“What a shame! For us, we view this as crass irresponsibility, shameful display of ignorance, and opposition politics carried too far,” the APC chieftain said.