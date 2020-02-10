Tragedy struck at Umuguma Junction, in the World Bank area of Owerri in Imo, after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Damian Ali, was beaten to death.

Punch reports that Ali was beaten to death by the owner of Swift Tel Pharmacy and his workers, while he was trying to park his car at the front of the pharmacy shop.

A kinsman of the deceased, Dominic Okpor, revealed how Ali was beaten to death by the pharmacist and his staff members.

Okpor said, “He was beaten to death at Umuguma Roundabout yesterday (Saturday) by the owner of Swift Tel Pharmacy and his staff, who came to stop him from parking in front of their shop.”

Orlando Ikeokwu, Imo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the pharmacist reported himself to the police, and he has since been in custody.

Ikeokwu noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, has ordered investigation into the incident.

“The owner of the pharmacy is in police custody. He reported himself. The CP has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the matter," the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The deceased hailed from Nkarahu in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.