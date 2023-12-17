APC celebrates ex-President Buhari at 81

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The APC heartily felicitates with former President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary.

“Legendary for his unparalleled integrity, incorruptibility and uncanny dedication to nation-building, we celebrate a visionary leader, elder statesman, patriot and democrat.

“Your excellency’s progressive proclivity and commitment to rescuing our dear nation from the precipice factored in the historic merger that birthed our great party.

“With you as the pioneer presidential candidate in 2015, the party ousted the incumbent and coasted home to a resounding victory,” Morka said.

He said as a two-term president, Buhari did a commendable job of cleaning up the system and laid an enduring foundation for the development and greatness of the country.

Morka expressed optimism that the Renewed Hope agenda of the APC-led administration would consolidate the legacies of Buhari’s administration.

“On behalf of the APC’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the National Working Committee (NWC) and all stakeholders of our great party.

