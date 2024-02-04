APC candidate records slim margin win in Oyo re-run election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the result of the poll on Saturday evening at the INEC Collation Centre in Saki West Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer for Saki West State Constituency, Prof. Olusola Oyewo, announced the results.

Oyewo said that Ibrahim scored 13,850 votes to beat his closest opponent, Julius Okedoyin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 13,670 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal had sacked Ibrahim, who was declared the winner of the election held on March 18.

NAN also reports that Okedoyin approached the court not satisfied with the declaration of Ibrahim as the winner by INEC.

The Saturday re-run election was conducted in accordance with the court order.