Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Segun Adeyemi

The APC demanded clarity on the actual number of trailers and the true cost of the fertiliser.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

According to a statement by APC Publicity Secretary Yusuf Idris Gusau, the government purchased 75 trailer loads of fertiliser at an exorbitant rate of N855,000 per bag.

Gusau revealed that the supplying company, Zam Agro Chemicals, is allegedly owned by Governor Dauda Lawal, further fueling suspicions of self-enrichment.

"The records show that this company was awarded a similar contract in 2020 and failed to deliver, yet it has been given another opportunity to exploit the people," Gusau stated.

The APC also highlighted conflicting reports regarding the number of trailers purchased, with the governor claiming 135 trailers while the PDP mentioned 145 trailers.

READ ALSO: Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Gusau criticised the government's lack of transparency, stating, "The silence from Governor Lawal is deafening, especially given his company's involvement. We demand accountability and a refund of the excess funds to the state treasury."

The APC has called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the fertiliser deal and bring those responsible to justice, insisting that the people of Zamfara deserve better governance.

However, at the time of this report, Pulse Nigeria made several attempts to contact the governor of Zamfara State's spokesperson to comment on the issue but failed to respond.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

