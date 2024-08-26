Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

According to a statement by APC Publicity Secretary Yusuf Idris Gusau, the government purchased 75 trailer loads of fertiliser at an exorbitant rate of N855,000 per bag.

Gusau revealed that the supplying company, Zam Agro Chemicals, is allegedly owned by Governor Dauda Lawal, further fueling suspicions of self-enrichment.

"The records show that this company was awarded a similar contract in 2020 and failed to deliver, yet it has been given another opportunity to exploit the people," Gusau stated.

The APC also highlighted conflicting reports regarding the number of trailers purchased, with the governor claiming 135 trailers while the PDP mentioned 145 trailers.

The party demanded clarity on the actual number of trailers and the true cost of the fertiliser.

Gusau criticised the government's lack of transparency, stating, "The silence from Governor Lawal is deafening, especially given his company's involvement. We demand accountability and a refund of the excess funds to the state treasury."

APC demand investigation

The APC has called on anti-graft agencies to investigate the fertiliser deal and bring those responsible to justice, insisting that the people of Zamfara deserve better governance.