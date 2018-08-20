Pulse.ng logo
APC accuses Gov Wike of disrupting Rivers by-election

APC accuses Gov Wike of disrupting Rivers By-Election play

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike

(Twitter)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of disrupting the cancelled River by-election which held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 in the state.

This was made known to newsmen by the Rivers APC chairman, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree on Monday, August 20, 2018.

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the by-election for Port-Harcourt Constituency 3, citing wide-spread violence during the exercise.

Flag-Amachree also alleged that Wike offered him N20m to betray his party during the polls.

He also said that the Rivers state Governor ordered his security aide to disrupt the election when he noticed that the APC candidate was winning, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“In the process, several shots were fired to intimidate both voters and election officials but most of the voters in the constituency stood their ground and resisted the state of shootings and intimidation.

“Having failed to substantially cow the voters especially APC members, Wike reached me and pleaded to have my cooperation and in return get N200m bribe, which I declined and reported same to the APC leadership.

“In failed mission to bribe me and intimidate voters, Gov. Wike and his CSO became more determined to scuttle the bye-election, decide to undertake smear campaign against me as demonstrated in his broadcast," he added.

Wike pays INEC officers

Flag-Amachree told newsmen that Governor Wike pays money to INEC officers in the state monthly.

ALSO READ: Rivers By-Election - Armed thugs reportedly storm polling units

He said “Wike has been paying a monthly sum between N1m to N3m to various officers depending on rank, and he has penciled down key security agents to compromise elections in the state.

“We are not also surprised that INEC and Gov. Wike are working hand-in-gloves to rig elections in Rivers."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier hailed the people of Rivers State for bravely defending their votes despite the violence and snatching of electoral materials during the by-election.

