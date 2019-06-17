The Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Lagos.

The command generated N143.1 billion between January and May, 2018.

He said that the monthly target of the command in 2019 was N31.046 billion.

“The command was able to achieve tremendous success with the support of the officers and men of the command.

“We continue to build on existing strategies put in place by my predecessor, Comptroller Bashir Abubakar, with the 100 per cent examination along with video and pictures.

“The command had also blocked all revenue leakages and engaging in constant stakeholders meetings and prompt resolutions of dispute by Dispute Resolution Committee.

“We have increased level of compliance among the stakeholders and also there is room for open door policy in the command,” Abba-Kura said.

He said that the command had improved on capacity building for both the officers and stakeholders aimed at increasing professionalism and reducing time of doing business at the port.

Abba-Kura urged stakeholders to improve on honest declaration to enable Nigerian Customs Service management achieve its aim of trade facilitation.

“At the moment we are recording 48-hour cargo clearance on honest documentation but our target is to clear cargo within 24-hour,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, and his management team for equiping officers and men of the command.

Abba-Kura, however, said that honest documentation guaranteed a seamless clearance process and timely release of cargo in line with the Ease of Doing Business mandate of the Federal Government.