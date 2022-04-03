Anti-government sermon: Suspended Imam reacts, says 'only God dethrones'

Pulse had reported that the Imam was suspended after the mosque committee deemed his Friday sermon on insecurity inciting.

Sheikh Khalid, in his sermon, condemned the Federal Government over its inability to curtail the escalating insecurity and killings across the country.

He went ahead to advise the electorates on measures to take if the current spate of killings is not checked by the government.

The Imam said, "Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s only elections that you people know.”

The mosque swiftly reacted with a notice of suspension while accusing the Chief Imam of "inciting public outrage."

The notice released by the chairman of the mosque committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau read, “I am informing you that you have been suspended from leading prayers in the Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque from today being April 2nd, 2022 until further notice.

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

“You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state.”

Reacting to his suspension on Sunday, Sheikh Khalid said he remains unfazed and vows to continue to speak truth to power.

He said, “God is the most powerful. He gives (enthrones) and takes away power (dethrones) from whomever He wishes”.

“Oh God! The master of sovereignty, you give sovereignty to whom you please, and seize sovereignty from whom you please, you honour whom you please and you abase whom you please, all good is in your hands, indeed you have power over all things,” reported Daily Trust.

“Oh God! The master of sovereignty, you give sovereignty to whom you please, and seize sovereignty from whom you please, you honour whom you please and you abase whom you please, all good is in your hands, indeed you have power over all things.”