A street in Ogun State has been named after Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua.

The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area, Gbenga Banjo said the Cinema Road in Sagamu will now be known as “Anthony Joshua Way”.

Banjo announced this on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, while speaking at the family house of the heavyweight champion.

According to Punch, the LG boss said the decision was made to show appreciation to the boxing legend for making Sagamu and Remoland great.

In its reaction to the development, Remo Growth and Development Foundation congratulated and commended Sagamu Local Government for renaming the road after Joshua.

Describing Joshua as a Remo International Ambassador, the foundation urged youths in the area to emulate the boxing superstar.

The statement reads in part, “A call is made to other sons and daughters of Remoland, most especially the youths of Remoland to emulate the virtues of Anthony Joshua by being the best in their chosen careers.

“And also to always be law-abiding citizens and stay away from any acts that can lead to social unrest.”

It would be recalled that earlier in December, Joshua recently retained his title belts after a ninth-round triumph over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.