RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Smart Olugbeko, the National President, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has threatened that the union would go on strike, if the Federal Government reneged on its agreement.

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands. [Punch]
Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands. [Punch]

Olugbeko said this in Zaria on Saturday while sensitising the zonal delegates and other members of the union over its proposed nationwide strike.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 16, COEASU, through its National Officers’ Council, flayed federal government aloofness to the Colleges of Education sub-sector.

He said that the visit was to keep the congress abreast of the lingering issues between the federal government and the union.

“We are here to sensitise the congress on the efforts we have taken so far, what the government has promised and how far the government has gone to fulfill such promises.

“If government reneges on its promise, there is likelihood that the union will initiate the permissible Trade Union Act that allow us to take further action,’’ he said.

The COEASU leader said that the union had not arrived at a date for the National Executive Council meeting which was slated for March.

“By the time we meet in March, the principal officers of the union will present issues to the meeting.

“But we wouldn’t know between now and then if the government will have done something tangible that might not make the NEC take industrial action.

“As of now, we have not heard from the government and we have already made our position known to them and we expect that before then, we will get a response; if not, NEC will take final decision on that,’’ he said.

Olugbeko, however, congratulated the congress of Federal College of Education, Zaria, on the appointment of the provost and appointment of the union chairman, as the deputy provost.

“For us in the union, the appointment denotes a synergy between the union and the management of the Federal College of Education Zaria,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the union would in the next few weeks mobilise its NEC to take necessary actions as permissible by the Trade Union Act, if the government fails to do the needful.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

Anambra to begin 13% oil derivation earning from March–Obiano

Tinubu mourns loss of trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel

Tinubu mourns loss of trusted ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

2022 UTME registration: Slow start at CBT centres in Lagos

2022 UTME registration: Slow start at CBT centres in Lagos

Declare state of emergency on our roads - Awka residents beg Soludo

Declare state of emergency on our roads - Awka residents beg Soludo

Agreements with Twitter meant to regulate, not censor it - FG

Agreements with Twitter meant to regulate, not censor it - FG

Gov Uzodimma empowers Imo youths with 2,700 smartphones, cars

Gov Uzodimma empowers Imo youths with 2,700 smartphones, cars

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]