Another strike looms as COEASU threatens to shut down colleges if FG failed to meet demands

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Feb. 16, COEASU, through its National Officers’ Council, flayed federal government aloofness to the Colleges of Education sub-sector.

He said that the visit was to keep the congress abreast of the lingering issues between the federal government and the union.

“We are here to sensitise the congress on the efforts we have taken so far, what the government has promised and how far the government has gone to fulfill such promises.

“If government reneges on its promise, there is likelihood that the union will initiate the permissible Trade Union Act that allow us to take further action,’’ he said.

The COEASU leader said that the union had not arrived at a date for the National Executive Council meeting which was slated for March.

“By the time we meet in March, the principal officers of the union will present issues to the meeting.

“But we wouldn’t know between now and then if the government will have done something tangible that might not make the NEC take industrial action.

“As of now, we have not heard from the government and we have already made our position known to them and we expect that before then, we will get a response; if not, NEC will take final decision on that,’’ he said.

Olugbeko, however, congratulated the congress of Federal College of Education, Zaria, on the appointment of the provost and appointment of the union chairman, as the deputy provost.

“For us in the union, the appointment denotes a synergy between the union and the management of the Federal College of Education Zaria,’’ he said.