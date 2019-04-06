Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa made this known on Friday, April 5, 2019.

While granting an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa expressed disappointment over the arrest of the Nigerian saying it happened shortly after a Nigerian woman was executed in the country.

She said, “The sad thing is that in the midst of talking about 20 Nigerians on death row, even as eight had been executed, just yesterday (Thursday), another Nigerian, Wahid Somade, was arrested at Jeddah Airport with about 1,138g of cocaine.

“The latest one would be added to those that could be executed.

“We keep appealing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure that their trial is fair.”

Speaking about Kudira Afolabi, the Nigerian woman executed in Saudi Arabia, the presidential aide said the government has paid a condolence visit to her family.

“After informing her family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially released the name of the lady that was executed in Saudi Arabia a few days ago and her name is Kudirat Afolabi, a widow and a mother of two.

“We pay our condolence to the family and keep begging Nigerians to obey the laws of other countries; and Saudi has replied us officially, saying their law is their law.

“However, diplomatic engagement will continue at the highest level.

“It does not matter where you come from, you hold a green passport. Do not let a few people denigrate everyone of us,” she said.

The presidential aide, however, emphasised the need to celebrate the success stories of Nigerians in the Diaspora saying the government is going to focus on Nigerians doing great things abroad.