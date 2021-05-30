RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Another INEC office in Imo set ablaze

Authors:

bayo wahab

INEC says the burning of its office at Njaba LGA in Imo State has brought the total of attacks on its facilities since 2019 to 42.

Barely a week after the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office (INEC) in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government area of Imo State was set ablaze, another INEC office in the has been touched.

The commission announced on Twitter that its office in Njaba Local Government are of the state was set ablaze on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

In a statement posted on the social media platform, INEC said the building was substantially burnt along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

The Commission said the latest incident is the eighth attack on its office since 2019 general elections.

INEC added that the burning of its office at Njaba LGA has brought the total of attacks on its offices since 2019 to 42.

Last week, three INEC offices in the South-Eastern part of the country were burnt by unknown arsonists.

The agency's State Headquarters in Awka, Anambra State, its office in Ahiazu Mbiase Local Government Area of Imo State, and its office in Igboeze South LGA of Enugu State all came under attack.

The most devastating attack took place in Anambra where 376 electric generating sets serving the entire state were completely destroyed.

50% of the non-sensitive materials needed for the upcoming November 6 governorship election in the state were also lost, as well as seven Toyota Hilux vehicles.

The offices in Enugu and Imo were also torched, but damage was limited to certain sections, and no loss of materials were reported.

