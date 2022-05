Another explosion rocks Kabba in Kogi

The police spokesperson explained that the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15pm of Sunday.

“As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet to be determined nature of explosion.

“Already the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

“The police is on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

“It’s very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

“We shall not rest untill we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society,” he warned.

Ovye-Aya called on the people of Okepadi and Kabba to be calm and go about their normal duties without any fear as the police were on top of the situation.

NAN reports that the first explosion which generated controversies as to whether it was a bomb or Gas cylinder, occured on May 11 at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba Town.