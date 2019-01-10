Mr Senlat Garba, Chairman of ANN in the state, who spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Jos, said that the party was not party to a purported endorsement of Lalong for a second tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that at the launching of Lalong’s re-election bid in Jos on Friday, Mr Latep Dabang, the Plateau APC Chairman, announced that 51 political parties, including ANN, had endorsed the governor for a second term.

Dabang, who also doubles as the state Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), had made the declaration on behalf of the council.

Reacting to that claim, Garba said that ANN did not have such negotiation or agreement with any political party, let alone endorsing Lalong.

The chairman threatened to take legal action against anybody who had gone to negotiate “an unholy agreement on our behalf”’.

“ANN is not part of the so-called endorsement of Gov. Lalong of APC as claimed by Dabang at the Governor’s campaign rally recently.

“We have our governorship candidate who is ready to slug it out with any other candidate for the seat.

“We don’t know who represented our party at the event when the declaration was made, but by the time we get to know the person, we shall take legal action against him or her,” he said.

Garba called on ANN supporters in the state to disregard such “lies ” and vote for the party’s candidates in all elections.