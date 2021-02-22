Local youths in Maro village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State killed a man suspected of providing information to bandits terrorising the community.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Saturday, February 20, 2021 that the lynching occurred after suspicion that bandits who recently attacked neighbouring communities were helped by local informants.

The suspect, known as 'Doctor', allegedly confessed to his involvement in the attack and was swiftly killed.

The deceased also reportedly identified one Fidelis Ali as another informant of the bandits.

"Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police," Aruwan said.

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the killing of the suspect and appealed to citizens to allow appropriate investigations, and not resort to jungle justice.

The governor has directed security agencies to identify the perpetrators of the lynching and arrest them for prosecution.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region, with over 100 people killed in numerous communities since January, 72 of them killed in February alone.