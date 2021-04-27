RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Angry mob burns down police station, kills kidnap suspect in Sokoto

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police in Sokoto State on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person, burning of a divisional police station and two vehicles in Kware Local Government Area of the state.

Angry mob burns down police station, kills kidnap suspect in Sokoto.
Burnt police station in Abia State ece-auto-gen

Spokesman for the police in the state, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that this was after a mob came to the station demanding the release of two suspected kidnappers.

Recommended articles

Sanusi said that the suspects were earlier arrested and being investigated for their alleged involvement in kidnapping in the area.

He explained that the mob, mostly youths, came to the station shouting and insisting that the two suspects should be released.

He said that they overpowered the operatives guarding the station and burnt it down along with the DPO’s car and two police vans.

He added that the mob succeeded in killing one of the suspects and wounded the other.

Sanusi, however, said no arrest had been made but investigation was ongoing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation