Angry mob burns down police station, kills kidnap suspect in Sokoto.

Sanusi said that the suspects were earlier arrested and being investigated for their alleged involvement in kidnapping in the area.

He explained that the mob, mostly youths, came to the station shouting and insisting that the two suspects should be released.

He said that they overpowered the operatives guarding the station and burnt it down along with the DPO’s car and two police vans.

He added that the mob succeeded in killing one of the suspects and wounded the other.