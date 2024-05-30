Anglican group initiates project to combat Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

This is part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to stem the tide of GBV, which is mostly meted to the female gender in Nigeria.

Rev. Victor Eboh, Desk Officer of ACADI in Kaduna State, disclosed this when he led a team of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Zonal Office in Kaduna.

Eboh said the three-year project would involve the use of relevant theological materials, developing a manual curriculum and other electronic material for creating awareness, encouraging conversations and teaching leaders within the Church.

This is to achieve the desired behavioral change ultimately leading to the desired goal of preventing and reducing GBV.

“This will involve Biblical teachings, bible studies, focus group discussions, community dialogue, small group meetings among men, women and youth, and Advocacy visits to stakeholders.

“Others would include; life skill Education/ Empowerment in Schools, psycho-social and pastoral counselling, knowledge and capacity enhancement with teachers, religious leaders and community leaders among others,” Eboh said.

The clergy said the project, expected at the end of the three years, was expected to have contributed to the prevention and reduction of violence against women and girls by between 70 and 75%.

“We seek collaboration with NAN knowing fully well her vital role as stakeholder to achieving the vision of this project,” he added.

