Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged disobedience

Uzuegbu said the priest absconded when he was invited by the Bishop to give explanations to allegations brought against him.

He added that efforts to restore him to face his work in the church as an ordained priest proved abortive as he continued with his unwholesome life style

“The Bishop on the Niger is besieged with lots of petitions against Lumenkristi Eboh. All the petitions border on acts of impropriety and unwholesome conduct not expected of a priest.

“A panel was set up to look into the allegations and he was placed on suspension while the matter was being looked into. He also refused to make himself available to answer to the petitions.

“When he knew that the panel was about to submit its report, he rushed to declare that he was resigning from the church.

“The church has now taken a firm step by withdrawing his licence and dismissing him as an Anglican Priest, so that tomorrow when he calls himself a Reverend or Canon, you will know that he is an imposter.

“His licence has been withdrawn and he is no longer an Anglican priest,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Eboh had accused the diocesan authority of high-handedness, harassment, conspiracy and character defamation.

He accused Bishop Nwokolo of insisting that his Ministry’s registered trustees be altered to include him (Nwokolo) and wife.

He also accused the Bishop of engaging agents to spread rumours of sexual misconduct and voodooism against him.

On the alleged Bishop’s insistence to be included as a trustee of the priest’s Ministry, Uzuegbu said the constitution did not make provision for a priest to register a parallel church while serving under the church.

“The constitution of the Diocese is firm on that fact and every priest with any call is expected to adhere.

“Also, there are several petitions written by well-meaning female organisations and lawyers on alleged sexual misconduct and voodooism by Eboh.