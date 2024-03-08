Anambra youths protest delayed justice for assassinated community leader

The protest took place at government house Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police on February 24 confirmed that Onyima was shot dead by suspected assassins in his country home in Umuoji.

The protesters lamented that since the death of their President-General, they were yet to hear from the police and the state government.

NAN also reports that members of the group carried placards with different inscriptions such as ‘The Blood of Chief Silas Onyima cries for justice” and “Mr Governor, kindly intervene”.

Others read: “Justice to one is justice to all”, “Umuoji Youths demand justice”, “Justice delayed is justice denied” and “Mr Governor kindly prevail on the police to expedite action”, among others.

Addressing newsmen, the group’s spokesperson, Chudi Chukelu, said the death of Chief Onyima was a huge loss to the community and the state.

“Our hearts are heavy because the death of Chief Onyima is a huge loss to our community. In the three years he was inaugurated as PG, he built a civic centre, a stadium, a healthcare centre, a women's development centre and a market.

“He brought massive development and transformed Umuoji. He was a friend and father to the youths.

“But since his death, we have not got any update which was why we came here today to remind and appeal to the state government not to sweep the case under the carpet until justice is served.

“We believe that without justice, the soul of our PG will not rest,” he said.

Responding to the demands of the protesters, Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Staff to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, said the state government was working with the police to ensure that justice is served.

“I’m here to address you on behalf of Gov. Soludo. We discussed this matter at our last meeting because we were all touched by Chief Onyima’s death. As a President-General, he was a government employee who served the public.

“The government is working with the police to get to the root of the matter and I’m sure you have heard that some persons have been arrested and investigation is ongoing.

“I’m assuring you that the government is committed to ensuring that justice will be served to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.